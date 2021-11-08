$73.69 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to announce $73.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. First Foundation posted sales of $63.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $301.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $307.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $371.32 million, with estimates ranging from $359.00 million to $387.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

First Foundation stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.41. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In other First Foundation news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $102,679.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $48,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,990. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 21.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 132.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

