75,000 Shares in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Purchased by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 79.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,529,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,117,000 after acquiring an additional 386,958 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $33.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.23, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.43. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBA. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.10.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.