7,600 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Acquired by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $281,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 292,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 105,088.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 26,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $125.17 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $131.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.58.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

