7,810 Shares in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 726,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth $2,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

MCRI opened at $72.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

