8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Tops $0.0033

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 8th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.01 million and $628,450.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001239 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.