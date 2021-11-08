a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) & LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Critical Contrast

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) and LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

0.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and LightInTheBox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A LightInTheBox 3.19% 28.40% 9.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and LightInTheBox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LightInTheBox $398.15 million 0.44 $13.32 million $0.13 11.92

LightInTheBox has higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for a.k.a. Brands and LightInTheBox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78 LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus price target of $13.11, indicating a potential upside of 13.03%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

Summary

LightInTheBox beats a.k.a. Brands on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online. The Services and Others segment consists of logistics and other value-added services such as marketing services, primarily to small businesses in China and suppliers. The company was founded by Qu Ji Guo, Xin Wen, Liang Zhang, Jun Liu, and Chit Chau in June 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.