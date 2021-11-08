AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect AbCellera Biologics to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. On average, analysts expect AbCellera Biologics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $15.09 on Monday. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $71.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABCL shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,756,900.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 693.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,828 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of AbCellera Biologics worth $12,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

