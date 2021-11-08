Absolute Software (ABS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$39.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.03 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

