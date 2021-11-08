Abulaba (AAA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $201.00

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded up 82.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Abulaba coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abulaba has a total market capitalization of $9,824.52 and approximately $201.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Abulaba has traded up 670.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00050990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.00238112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00099489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011644 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Abulaba

AAA is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Abulaba Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

