Abyss Tops 24-Hour Volume of $163,234.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Abyss has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and $163,234.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00052081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.37 or 0.00231271 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00097147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

