Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACEL. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 29,023 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $383,684.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $847,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,108 in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.