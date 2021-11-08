Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to post sales of $14.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.37 billion and the lowest is $14.13 billion. Accenture posted sales of $11.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $57.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.08 billion to $57.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $61.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $60.85 billion to $63.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.32.

Accenture stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.93. 1,731,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,891. Accenture has a 52 week low of $235.58 and a 52 week high of $372.11. The firm has a market cap of $231.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.