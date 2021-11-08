adbank (ADB) Price Up 130.9% This Week

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, adbank has traded 130.9% higher against the dollar. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. adbank has a market cap of $4.55 million and $173,342.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00050476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.42 or 0.00243312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00099700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011441 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About adbank

adbank (ADB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,947,640 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

