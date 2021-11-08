Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:WMS opened at $123.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.01. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $125.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

