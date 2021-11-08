Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $142.08

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.08 and last traded at $141.14, with a volume of 1022308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.34.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.
The firm has a market capitalization of $182.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.03.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,433 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,605 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
