Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $142.08

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.08 and last traded at $141.14, with a volume of 1022308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $182.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,433 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,605 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

