AerSale (ASLE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect AerSale to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $91.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect AerSale to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASLE opened at $22.32 on Monday. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88.

ASLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AerSale stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of AerSale worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

