Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) is Weld Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Weld Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for approximately 1.1% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,343,000 after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,203,000 after purchasing an additional 282,536 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 101.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE AFL opened at $56.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

