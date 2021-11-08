AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.300-$5.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.38 billion-$15.38 billion.

Shares of AGC stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. AGC has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26.

Get AGC alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from AGC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. AGC’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

AGC Company Profile

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.