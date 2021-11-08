Agenus (AGEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Agenus to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 million. On average, analysts expect Agenus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agenus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $969.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.12. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.

In other news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agenus stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,722 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Agenus were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.