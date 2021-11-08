Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Earns “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.46.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

