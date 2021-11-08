Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Coverage Initiated at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of AFLYY opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

