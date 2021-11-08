Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AIXA. DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €25.71 ($30.25).

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €20.92 ($24.61) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is €22.53 and its 200 day moving average is €20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €9.58 ($11.27) and a 52-week high of €26.60 ($31.29).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

