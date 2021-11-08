Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Decreased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,321 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 535.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,329 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,752,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 298,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $258,546,000 after purchasing an additional 227,426 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $107.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

