Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,698 shares of company stock valued at $200,937 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 15.2% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 105,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

