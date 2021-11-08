Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.870-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $721.70 million-$731.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.91 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.52. 285,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,786. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $67.39 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,167 shares of company stock worth $4,137,888 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

