Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,251,000 after buying an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 732,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 836,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,835,000 after acquiring an additional 171,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB opened at $272.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.25. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $102.80 and a twelve month high of $276.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.50.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,195 shares of company stock worth $2,911,625. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.