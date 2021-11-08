Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $39.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. Alector has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $2,533,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,808,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Alector by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 340,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 39,524 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

