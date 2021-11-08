Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) versus Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Critical Survey

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Alector shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and Alector, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alector 0 0 6 0 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 338.07%. Alector has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.38%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Alector.

Risk & Volatility

Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics -626.43% -142.79% -39.64% Alector -16.62% -14.52% -7.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Alector’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics $39.99 million 50.15 -$298.46 million ($1.30) -5.09 Alector $21.10 million 96.21 -$190.23 million ($0.52) -48.27

Alector has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sorrento Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alector beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. It operates through Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex segments. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Its treatment targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The company was founded by Asa Abeliovich, Errik B. Anderson, Tillman U. Gerngross, and Arnon Rosenthal in May 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

