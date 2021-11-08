Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.650-$2.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Alliant Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.61-2.67 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.42. 1,869,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,395. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

