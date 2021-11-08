Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.61-2.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.59. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.650-$2.790 EPS.

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

