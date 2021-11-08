Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Allison Transmission worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

ALSN stock opened at $35.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

