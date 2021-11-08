AllSafe Trading 22.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $228,356.47 and $135.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00039004 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

