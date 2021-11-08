Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,977.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,006.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,829.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,613.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

