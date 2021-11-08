Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $25,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

