Alvopetro Energy (ALV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Alvopetro Energy to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.12 million.

Shares of Alvopetro Energy stock opened at C$4.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.14. The company has a market cap of C$163.94 million and a PE ratio of 12.86. Alvopetro Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.10 and a 52 week high of C$5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.59.

In other news, Senior Officer Alison Leanne Howard sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.62, for a total value of C$97,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,004,215.01.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and two other exploration assets comprising 23,527 acres.

