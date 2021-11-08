ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $4,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,023,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,529 shares of company stock valued at $9,822,994. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.57.

ALXO stock opened at $50.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 3.05. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.40.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

