Amalgamated Bank Acquires 17,885 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 332.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 95,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 43,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $117.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.66. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

