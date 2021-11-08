Amalgamated Bank Acquires 48,670 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 322.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,670 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $47.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

AA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.