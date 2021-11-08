Amalgamated Bank Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 261,016 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $68.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.22.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

