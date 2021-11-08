Amalgamated Bank Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 422.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,719 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Visteon were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the second quarter worth $98,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Visteon during the second quarter worth $405,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Visteon during the second quarter worth $2,895,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Visteon by 29.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $123.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 125.02 and a beta of 2.05. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.97.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

