Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 262.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

AMN stock opened at $97.74 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $124.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.29.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

