Amalgamated Bank Purchases 50,536 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 530.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,536 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,201,000 after buying an additional 328,803 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,236,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,780,000 after buying an additional 449,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,170,000 after buying an additional 131,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after buying an additional 1,448,991 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SIX opened at $44.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.06 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.00. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

