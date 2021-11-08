Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 347.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,037,000 after buying an additional 273,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,448,000 after buying an additional 74,595 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,354,000 after buying an additional 168,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.80.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $145.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.98 and its 200 day moving average is $157.94. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $86.27 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

