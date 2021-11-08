Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 746.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,191 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,678 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 27,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,860. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $62.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.01. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

