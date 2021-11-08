Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,760 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ambarella by 562.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after buying an additional 459,131 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 418,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,322,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella stock opened at $193.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.76 and a beta of 1.11. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $201.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.39.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

