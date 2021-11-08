Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Increased to $181.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMED. Truist cut their price objective on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Amedisys stock opened at $180.24 on Thursday. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $137.82 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amedisys by 7.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,621,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 13.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,507,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 53,813 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 209,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

