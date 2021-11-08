Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives $26.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMTB. Raymond James increased their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,897 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

AMTB stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.49. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.42 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

