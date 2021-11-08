Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.41

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.41 and last traded at $100.41, with a volume of 1533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.50.

AMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Get Ameresco alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $55,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,837 shares of company stock valued at $20,220,996 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 135.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ameresco by 150.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 59.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 251,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after buying an additional 94,081 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,360,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.