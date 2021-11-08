American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.340-$1.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.34-1.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.34.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,675,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,367. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $961,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.