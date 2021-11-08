American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.02 million.American Public Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.770-$0.850 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 59,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,834. The firm has a market cap of $484.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Public Education stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of American Public Education worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

